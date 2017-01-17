Piano Guys “not honoring” Trump but hoping to spread “love, joy and hope” at inauguration

Associated Press Staff Published:
(Diego Cambiaso/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Diego Cambiaso/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Piano Guys are saying their decision to perform at an event marking the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is not a political endorsement.

The Utah-based group, which first found fame on YouTube, is among the few acts to agree to play for the Republican’s inaugural celebration.

Numerous musicians have said they turned down offers or changed their minds after initially accepting. Jennifer Holliday was among those who backed away, citing intense criticism from the LGBT community. Others expected to play include the country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith.

Trump will be sworn in Friday.

In a statement issued Monday, the Piano Guys said they weren’t honoring an individual politician but hoping to spread “love, joy and hope.” They added that they hoped “understanding” and “goodwill” would prevail.

