Pennsylvania releases medical marijuana permit applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will begin taking applications to grow and distribute medical marijuana next month.

Permit applications are available on the Heath Department’s website and will be accepted from Feb. 20 to March 20, Health Secretary Karen Murphy announced Tuesday.

The law enacted in May 2016 allows patients with serious medical conditions to take medical cannabis by pill, oil, vapor, ointment, or liquid but not in a form that can be smoked.

The program is expected to be up and running by 2018.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...