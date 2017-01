WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s the last time President Barack Obama gets to welcome a championship sports team to the White House.

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs visited the East Room to be recognized for their achievement.

Chicago is the president’s hometown, but he’s a White Sox fan. Still, he rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...