Nexstar completes acquisition of ABC27’s former owner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced Tuesday that it has completed an acquisition of ABC27 WHTM-TV’s former owner, Media General, and will now be known as Nexstar Media Group.

The transaction makes Nexstar Media Group one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, sports and lifestyle programming.

“Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders,” Perry Sook, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar, said in a release.

With 171 channels in 100 markets, ABC27’s commitment to bringing the community the latest news, investigative reports and community outreach is now even stronger under this new parent company.

Nexstar Media Group is known for its commitment to local communities and coverage of stories that matter most to the viewers.

For more information, visit nexstar.tv.

