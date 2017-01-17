New Pennsylvania attorney general, treasurer to take office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Three Democrats are preparing to be sworn into high-ranking jobs in state government known as “row offices” – attorney general, treasurer, and auditor general.

Josh Shapiro will be the state’s top prosecutor, becoming the fourth person to hold the position since August.

That’s when Attorney General Kathleen Kane resigned shortly after being convicted of leaking secret grand jury material and lying about it.

Shapiro is a former state representative who more recently had been commissioner in the Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County.

Joe Torsella will become the state’s next treasurer. He’s a former deputy mayor in Philadelphia and former chief executive of the National Constitution Center.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is returning for a second term in office. He’s a former state representative from York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...