Man wanted for assault in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Lancaster man wanted for assault.

Andrew M. Weathers, 31, reportedly assaulted a female early Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Henn Avenue, police said.

Weathers fled the scene, according to police.

He is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Anyone with information on Weathers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.

