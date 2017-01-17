Man indecently assaulted girl in Red Lion, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Kevin D. Giuffrida, 25, of Springettsbury Township, pushed the girl onto a bed and overpowered her while touching her breasts, according to charging documents filed by state police.

The girl told investigators that Giuffrida was drunk and at first refused to get away from her.

The alleged incident occurred in July at a home in Red Lion.

Giuffrida, who was already jailed in York County Prison in a separate incident, is charged with indecent assault. Bail in the case was set at $20,000 cash.

