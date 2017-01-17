Man driving while DUI crashes into Shrewsbury building

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a man, who is believed to be an undocumented immigrant, is behind bars after he drunkenly crashed into a building over the weekend in Shrewsbury.

According to police, Yoni Mejia was traveling north on S. Main St. when he drove off the road and through a fenced-in front yard, striking the corner of the building.

Mejia, who had a past DUI charge from Maryland and no driver’s license, was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

When he was later taken to the booking center, police say Mejia gave several first names before it was determined that he was an undocumented resident from Guatemala.

No one else was injured in the crash. Inspectors have deemed the building unsafe until repairs are made.

Mejia’s bail was set to $2,500.

