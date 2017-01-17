Lower Paxton needs volunteers for Citizen’s Police Academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township police are looking for people to join its free Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy is open to township residents and those in surrounding communities. You’ll have the chance to interact with township officers and officials from other agencies.

The academy takes place at the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, but there are field trips.

On this list this year are tours of Dauphin County Prison, the Dauphin County 911 Center, and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Academy topics range from how officers are hired to patrol techniques, evidence collection, and criminal investigation.

The next academy starts Monday, Feb. 27.

To sign up or for more information, call 717-657-5656 and ask for The Community Policing Unit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...