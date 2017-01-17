Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania

Associated Press Published:
beer_bottles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania drinkers are getting a new reason to celebrate as looser regulations on beer retailers are going into effect.

A state law that becomes official on Tuesday will let beer distributors sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs and growlers.

The state’s 1,200 distributors were once largely limited to selling cases and kegs. That’s one reason Pennsylvania’s alcohol rules were widely considered among the nation’s most restrictive.

That changed a couple years ago, when retailers were allowed to sell 12-packs.

The new law also lets bars start selling booze at 9 a.m. on Sundays, without a requirement they also serve food.

