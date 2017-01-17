Lincoln has star power in Gettysburg wax museum auction

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Abraham Lincoln had another strong showing in Gettysburg last weekend, and unlike his first appearance in 1863, he didn’t have to say a word.

A life-size wax figure of our 16th President took the top bid of $9,350 in an auction at Gettysburg’s Hall of Presidents and First Ladies museum. The wax statue of George Washington attracted a bid of $5,610 while Thomas Jefferson’s likeness may have been a bargain at $2,640.

In addition to the presidents, smaller figures of the First Ladies also went up for bid. The auction also sold off memorabilia that decorated the halls of the popular museum that drew more than a million visitors since opening in 1957.

Museum owners close the attraction last year as interest and attendance declined.

