Lancaster man gets prison for fatal drunk-driving crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve at least three years in prison for a fatal drunk-driving crash last year in Pequea Township.

Benjamin R. Manotti, 38, pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges in exchange for a 3-to-6-year state prison term, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Authorities say Manotti on Jan. 16, 2016, had a blood-alcohol content of .239 percent – about three times the legal limit – when he drove his Chevrolet Blazer into 33-year-old Gregory Pizarro’s Ford Taurus on Millersville Road.

The drunk-driving charge was his third since 2005. He was driving without a license; it was suspended after a 2007 conviction.

