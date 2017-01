About 90 percent of homes are under-insulated. According to the Department of Energy, “the average home has enough air leakage to add up to a two-foot square hole. That’s like leaving a medium-sized window open 24 hours a day.” Protect the inside of your home with a few easy enhancements.

Dan Lutz has brought some examples of affordable solutions that can help keep your home warm for the winter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...