Harrisburg man charged with forgery, theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges for using stolen and forged checks to repay borrowed money.

James A. Oberry was charged on January 13 with two felony counts of forgery, two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Lower Paxton police say the charges stemmed from reports of Oberry requesting car rides from strangers and then asking for money to fix his car. He then repaid the money with stolen and forged checks.

Police say Oberry was already in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges.

