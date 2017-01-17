Harrisburg man charged with forgery, theft

WHTM Staff Published:
james_oberry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges for using stolen and forged checks to repay borrowed money.

James A. Oberry was charged on January 13 with two felony counts of forgery, two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Lower Paxton police say the charges stemmed from reports of Oberry requesting car rides from strangers and then asking for money to fix his car. He then repaid the money with stolen and forged checks.

Police say Oberry was already in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s