SYDNEY (AP) – A support group for relatives of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is protesting Tuesday’s decision to suspend the search for the plane.

The group Voice370 issued a statement shortly after Australia, China and Malaysia announced they were suspending the nearly three-year search, which failed to find the main underwater wreckage or the bodies of the 239 people killed.

The group calls on the three nations to reverse their decision.

