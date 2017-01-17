East Pennsboro invests in bigger library

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township opened its newer, bigger library this month after it outgrew its old space.

Township commissioners agreed to $100,000 and new space to move the library to the ground floor of its municipal building.

The effort began with a group of volunteers, the Friends of the East Pennsboro Library, who believe a library is not just about the books but also about the people. One of those people is Franky Cruz, who comes to the library often to do research for an invention he’s working on.

“I’m trying to come up with a gel solution that can be combined with a copper powder,” Cruz said.

He brings his kids to browse the bookshelves. He says the library is a community space to share ideas.

People in East Pennsboro have felt that way since the library opened in the municipal building 32 years ago.

“A few shelves of books and a desk and some volunteers,” said Debbie Lupold, who was integral in opening a library in East Penn and is now president of the Friends of the East Pennsboro Library.

Since the 80s, the East Penn Library has grown to 16,000 books and 30,000 visitors a year, but still, the library pays no rent or electricity bills.

“That’s all covered by the [township] commissioners,” Lupold said.

As if that wasn’t enough, township officials offered another $100,000 to expand the library on its ground level when it outgrew its previous space a floor up.

“It would not have happened had it not been for a dedicated group of volunteers working from the grassroots rather than the top down,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Jim Hertzler, who called attention to East Penn during the most recent county commissioners meeting.

Hertzler calls East Penn’s efforts crucial, as Cumberland County libraries have lost $5 million in state funding during the past eight years.

“Anything that our communities can do on their own to help support our libraries is positive,” Hertzler said.

Meanwhile, East Penn continues its decades-long investment in both its library and its community.

“If I want to work toward my main goal, I’m going to have to keep researching my product,” Cruz said while flipping through pages.

Cumberland County raised its library tax by an average of $4 per household during this year’s budget. Hertzler says the increase is to account for a loss in revenue from the state and more traffic in libraries than ever before.

He says the idea that libraries are dying is not so true in Cumberland County.

