Department to reinstate officer after domestic violence plea

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County police officer arrested for assaulting his wife last year will return to work after pleading no contest to a summary harassment charge.

Southwestern Regional police Chief Gregory Bean said Officer Bryn Lindenmuth will be reinstated this month after a “considerable amount of counseling and review.”

In a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, Bean wrote that “employment rules simply don’t allow for an employee to be terminated for this offense.”

Lindenmuth, named the county’s Police Officer of the Year in 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest in July. He was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, and harassment for allegedly ripping off some of his wife’s clothes, scratching her, and refusing to let her leave their home.

Bean wrote that Lindenmuth performed at an exceptional level for over 10 years. He said “our hope and belief is that it will happen again.”

“The officer has succeeded at completing intense counseling; much of it was voluntary on his part,” the chief wrote. “He has successfully passed rigid testing by an outside entity to assure that he is again capable at succeeding in his position. The department will monitor his work.”

“Moving forward, I believe that the department has done everything within our means to insure that he will again succeed in his position. We appreciate our communities’ patience as we moved through this process,” he concluded.

