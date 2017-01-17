Brewery to name brew for Villanova University

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) – The co-owners of New Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Company are honoring the 175th anniversary of their alma mater with a uniquely named commemorative brew.

KYW-TV reports the Jersey shore-based microbrewery is releasing its “Demisemiseptcentennial Ale” on Jan. 25 to celebrate the founding of Villanova University.

Co-owners Ryan Krill and Chris Henke first met as freshmen at the suburban Philadelphia school in 2001.

Christine Quisenberry, Villanova’s Director of Presidential Initiatives and Events, says the university wanted to involve alumni in its year-long celebration of the milestone anniversary.

The beer is a classic Pale Ale brewed with sampling of German Pilsner malt, the brewery’s house ale yeast strain and a hefty dose of hops. It’s been described as an easy-drinking draft that’s perfect for cheering on the Wildcats this basketball season.

