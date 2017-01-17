Blue Ribbon Blended Mushroom Burger

By Published:
img_7766

By: The Mushroom Council

Yield:

6 (1/3lb.) patties

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. mushrooms, finely chopped
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 small onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
6 hamburger buns
Toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles

Directions:

  • Place the mushrooms in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped.
  • In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook chopped mushrooms until brown and most moisture has been released, about 3-5 minutes. Set aside to let cool.
  • In a large bowl combine mushrooms, beef, onion and garlic; mix all ingredients until incorporated. Form into 6 patties. Place on parchment lined baking tray and chill in refrigerator for 30-45 minutes.
  • Cook either on the barbecue or on the stove-top until internal temperature reaches 160°F.
  • Place patty on warmed bun and top with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Other variations:

Ground beef can be substituted with: ground turkey, pork, chicken, etc.

