Auditor puts focus on child safety, rape kits, opioid crisis

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general is starting his second term by promising to protect children, push for testing of backlogged rape kits and fight the opioid crisis.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale took the oath of office Tuesday, the first of three swearings-in of Democrats for the state’s row offices.

Josh Shapiro is about to take office as attorney general and Joe Torsella as treasurer.

DePasquale, a former state representative from York, says the state will be “in an even greater position than it would be moving forward” if it can tackle the three agenda items he laid out.

Shapiro is a former state representative who more recently had been commissioner in the Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County.

Torsella is formerly a deputy mayor in Philadelphia and chief executive of the National Constitution Center.

