AP Source: GM to announce $1B factory investment, new jobs

Associated Press Staff Published:
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors Co. For the third time in eight years, General Motors is recalling cars that can leak oil and catch fire, sometimes damaging garages and houses. The recall, which covers 1.4 million vehicles dating to the 1997 model year, is needed because repairs from the first two didn't work. More than 1,300 cars caught fire after they were fixed by dealers, the company said. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors Co. For the third time in eight years, General Motors is recalling cars that can leak oil and catch fire, sometimes damaging garages and houses. The recall, which covers 1.4 million vehicles dating to the 1997 model year, is needed because repairs from the first two didn't work. More than 1,300 cars caught fire after they were fixed by dealers, the company said. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A person briefed on the matter says General Motors will announce a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs.

The investment will be announced today. The person tells The Associated Press that the investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it’s been planned for months. The person didn’t want to be identified because the announcement hasn’t been made yet.

The person also says multiple factories will see investment, but GM won’t say where the new jobs will go.

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S.

Trump has threatened to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s