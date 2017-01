BRUSSELS (AP) – European auditors say the European Union wastes 88 million tons of food a year for a population of 510 million.

In its report titled “Combating Food Waste,” the European Court of Auditors says the EU is not doing enough to reduce food waste.

It says more efforts should be made along the food chain.

