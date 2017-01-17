3 sought for Lancaster home invasion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for three people after a home invasion robbery in the city.
The men entered a home in the 400 block of South Christian Street through the front door and demanded money Monday night, police said in a news release.
Three people inside the home were forced into a bedroom while the intruders searched for money. The robbers also bound the hands and feet of two others who came home during the robbery.
One of the victims, a 42-year-old man, was city with a knife. He was treated at a hospital for a superficial wound to the abdomen and released.
The intruders stole cell phones and a small amount of cash before fleeing.
Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act. They said there are indications the suspects may have targeted the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at (717) 735-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.
