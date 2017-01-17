2 of 3 new Pennsylvania row officers promise to restore public trust

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday morning, the auditor general raised one hand in the air, the other on the Bible.

“I, Eugene DePasquale,” he recited as York Mayor Kim Bracey read the oath of office.

“Congratulations,” Bracey said with a warm smile as DePasquale finished the 20-second oath. The York resident was elected to his second – and final – four-year term in November.

The scene then shifted to the Whitaker Center for a noon ceremony.

Three of Josh Shapiro’s children led the standing-room-only crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then dad was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s new attorney general. Shapiro knows he’s got a big clean up in the wake of the Kathleen Kane saga. He has appointed a chief integrity officer and said he intends to appoint a chief diversity officer so that “this office looks like the people of Pennsylvania that it represents.”

In his remarks, Shapiro promised to return public trust to the office and Harrisburg’s political landscape.

“We must not allow ourselves to become accustomed to corruption in Pennsylvania. We will investigate it. We will root it out. And we will hold officials accountable when they break the law,” Shapiro said.

The day concluded at Camp Curtin Academy, where Joe Torsella was sworn in as Pennsylvania treasurer in front of hundreds of city students. Federal judge and former first lady Midge Rendell did the honors.

Torsella also referenced public confidence. He knows it’s been hurt following Rob McCord, who admitted to using the office to shake down campaign donors in his failed bid for governor. He, too, said he’ll appoint a chief integrity officer.

Torsella is also promising increased transparency on who gets what contracts.

“I want to do much more with making our finances an open book in a technologically advanced way so that you and your colleagues and citizens can see what’s going on,” Torsella said.

So it’s a new day in Harrisburg with new promises, and new promise; three men vowing to Pennsylvanians that they’ll do better.

Sadly, in two of the three cases, that’s not a high bar.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...