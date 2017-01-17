2 charged after Lancaster drug bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested and a man is wanted on drug charges after police say they found heroin and cocaine in a city apartment.

Lydia Rosa, 44, and Pedro Maldonado-Ortiz, 35, are charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they searched the apartment in the 600 block of East Orange Street last week after a month-long investigation into drug sales there. They said they found 102 bags of heroin with a street value of $1,020, four bags of powder cocaine, $180 in cash, and packaging material.

The apartment was inspected by a city housing inspector and condemned.

