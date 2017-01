On Monday, midstate youth will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by performing in the MLK Dream Performing Arts Showcase in Harrisburg. The event takes place each year, highlighting the talent of youth in the region. The Dream Showcase is at the Forum in Harrisburg. Doors open for pre-show at 2:45pm. The showcase starts at 3:30pm.

For more information, check out http://mlkshowcase.com/thekids.html

