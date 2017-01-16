York shooting investigated as homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting in the city is now being investigated as a homicide.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of West Princess and Hartley streets for a crash.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Ryan Small of York with two gunshot wounds.

Small was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries.

Police say Small was shot before the crash.

Anyone with information should call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

