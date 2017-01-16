York shooting investigated as homicide

By Published: Updated:
6bdae99af1e4457d82013c6e267f6d6b

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting in the city is now being investigated as a homicide.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of West Princess and Hartley streets for a crash.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Ryan Small of York with two gunshot wounds.

Small was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries.

Police say Small was shot before the crash.

Anyone with information should call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Related Posts

1 thought on “York shooting investigated as homicide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s