Rite-Aid robbed in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with a knife robbed a Rite Aid store in Lower Paxton Township early Monday.
Township police said the man entered the store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road shortly before 2 a.m. and demanded cash from a clerk.
He was described as 6’0″ tall and wearing a black hooded jacket and a black half-face mask.
No injuries were reported.
A surveillance photo wasn’t immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-657-5656.
