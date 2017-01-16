Rite-Aid robbed in Lower Paxton Township

By Published:
lower_paxton_police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with a knife robbed a Rite Aid store in Lower Paxton Township early Monday.

Township police said the man entered the store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road shortly before 2 a.m. and demanded cash from a clerk.

He was described as 6’0″ tall and wearing a black hooded jacket and a black half-face mask.

No injuries were reported.

A surveillance photo wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-657-5656.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s