Rite-Aid robbed in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man with a knife robbed a Rite Aid store in Lower Paxton Township early Monday.

Township police said the man entered the store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road shortly before 2 a.m. and demanded cash from a clerk.

He was described as 6’0″ tall and wearing a black hooded jacket and a black half-face mask.

No injuries were reported.

A surveillance photo wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-657-5656.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...