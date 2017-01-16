Police seek tips in credit card fraud at Walmart store

By Published:
suspect-1-horz

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for three people suspected in a case of credit card fraud at a Walmart store in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen Township police said the trio on Nov. 19 used 27 different credit cards and credit card numbers for 17 different transactions at the Hartzdale Drive store.

The three defrauded their victims of $1,824, police said.

Police said they’ve identified the credit card numbers that were compromised.

They’re seeking help to identify additional victims and the suspects, who were seen in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas Gelnett at (717) 975-7575 ext. 1556.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s