Police seek tips in credit card fraud at Walmart store

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for three people suspected in a case of credit card fraud at a Walmart store in Cumberland County.

Lower Allen Township police said the trio on Nov. 19 used 27 different credit cards and credit card numbers for 17 different transactions at the Hartzdale Drive store.

The three defrauded their victims of $1,824, police said.

Police said they’ve identified the credit card numbers that were compromised.

They’re seeking help to identify additional victims and the suspects, who were seen in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas Gelnett at (717) 975-7575 ext. 1556.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...