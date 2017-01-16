Police: Couple had sex in car while children were in backseat

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have filed charges against a couple who they say had sex in a car while two children sat in the backseat.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Gettysburg Outlets.

Police say Torrey Lee Rudisill, 28, of Gettysburg, and Taylor Leigh Skursky, 26, of Maryland, were seen inside a black Honda Accord during the act.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

Rudisill, who was on a work release program, was transported to Adams County Prison.

Children and Youth were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

