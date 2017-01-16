Pennsylvania liquor stores open for King Day, other holidays

Associated Press Published:
beer_bottles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Hundreds of Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores will be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as on other holidays for the first time in the coming year.

A state law enacted last year allows the Liquor Control Board to operate on the holiday being celebrated Monday, as well as for Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Stores that are normally scheduled to be open on Mondays will be open on the holidays, but not the stores that are normally closed on Mondays.

The liquor board’s website has store locations and hours.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s