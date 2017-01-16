Penbrook convenience store robbed at gunpoint

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men with a gun robbed the S&K convenience store on Walnut Street in Penbrook.

Police say the suspects, all wearing masks and gloves, robbed the convenience store shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The first suspect, with a handgun, is described as about 5’6″ tall with a stocky build. The second suspect is about 5’8″ and the third is about 5’9″ tall. Police believe all three are in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Penbrook police at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

