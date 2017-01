West Hanover Township, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was hit by an SUV along Route 39 in Dauphin County.

It happened just after 5:30 Monday morning near I-81 exit 77 in West Hanover Township.

The man was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

Police say he had significant injuries but was breathing.

Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are investigating.

The road has reopened

