Mild and dreary for the week ahead

After a pleasant day across Central PA yesterday, plan for increasing clouds today ahead of a warm front that will cross the Commonwealth tomorrow. Highs today will be in the upper 30s with lows tonight dropping to around the freezing mark. There will be areas of drizzle overnight with only isolated icy spots early tomorrow. Temperatures will warm above freezing quickly with scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday. Don’t expect much rain though. Only about a tenth to a quarter inch of rain will come tomorrow with off and on showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be even milder with highs near 50 degrees. More rain is on the way by the end of the week as another system pushes in for late Friday.

In what is normally the coldest time of the year, our temperatures will average 10-20 degrees above average. It does not look to turn seasonably cold again until the waning days of January as the pattern does finally change. The threat of snow between now and the end of the month looks minimal. Stay tuned.

