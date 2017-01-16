Lancaster man says he was shot in struggle with thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man told police he suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head when he confronted an apparent thief.

The shooting incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, said he had confronted another man who appeared to be breaking into a parked vehicle. He told officers he was struggling with the man when a second unknown male appeared and fired at least one shot.

He said he was able to flee and call police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injury is not considered life threatening, police said.

No suspects are in custody. Detectives are looking for any surveillance video and possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

