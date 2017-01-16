Lancaster Against Pipelines holds protest, encampment for proposed $3 billion project

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – People literally took a stand against the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Lancaster County Sunday in hopes of blocking the $3 billion project.

“We are out here to bring awareness to the amount of Native American sites that this pipeline is going to destroy,” Robin Maguire said.

Maguire came out to protest the pipeline with her German Shepherd Katy. The pup was clad in a bright orange vest that read, “Puppies Against Pipelines.”

“Nobody seems to be able to do anything about it. We’re going to do something about it. We can’t have this,” Maguire said. “It’s destroying sacred grounds. It’s destroying burial sites.”

The group signed pledges opposing the pipeline and dedicated a stand in a field near Safe Harbor Park in Conestoga.

The pipeline would go through it and other parts of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties to transport 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas from shale fields in Pennsylvania. The proposed Atlantic Sunrise Expansion Project would expand the existing Transco transmission pipeline in Maryland, Virginia, North Caroline, and South Carolina and add the new pipeline in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster Against Pipelines organized “The Stand.” The grassroots group has been advocating against the pipeline for two years. They say the pipeline would impact 388 water body crossings and 3,700 acres of land.

“I did about seven months of research and came up with a list of more than a thousand chemicals that are put into the ground from fracking. More than 200 of them are known carcinogens, and another hundred are probable carcinogens,” said Jim Sandoe, with the Lancaster Chapter of the Citizens Climate Change Lobby.

The protestors burned the 800-page Final Environmental Impact Statement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and said this is a fight they’re not giving up.

“We’re also going to do some planning to set up a permanent encampment here that we’ll be here as long as we need to. When construction begins, we’ll be ready to stop it,” said Mark Clatterbuck, a co-founder of Lancaster Against Pipelines.

People came from all over the country for the event, including Minnesota and Massachusetts. Some camped out at the site.

You can view the proposed project by clicking here.

Chris Stockton, the spokesperson for Williams Partners, who wants to build the pipeline, sent ABC27 News the following statement:

We respect peoples’ right to protest, as long as those protests are done peacefully and safely. We understand that there are some who broadly challenge the value of pipeline infrastructure because of sentiment tied to a larger energy policy debate around the development of domestic natural gas reserves. While we can respect opposing views, it has been our experience that many who take this position base it on a belief that embracing natural gas means you can’t support alternative fuels. That simply isn’t the case. States’ ability to incorporate more wind and solar energy into their power mix is dependent on natural gas combined cycle turbines that will quickly and cost-effectively pick up the slack when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow. Even the recently proposed Clean Power Plan recognizes the important role natural gas is going to play in our country’s energy portfolio. It is not possible to meet our country’s energy needs with renewables alone. Under the Plan, natural gas will provide the largest share of power generation by 2030. More pipeline capacity must be added to help facilitate that Plan. Natural gas pipelines are not something most people give much thought to. They are out of sight, out of mind. What many opponents don’t consider is that there are more than 300,000 miles of interstate transmission pipelines in this country today, and just like our interstate highway system, that pipeline infrastructure is vital to our way of life. It’s easy to take for granted, but pipeline infrastructure is critical for delivering American families access to reliable, low-cost energy. We’ve also heard from a lot of people who support the project. Most of the support has been from individuals, chambers or business groups who recognize the economic benefit of the project, in addition to recognizing the important role it plays in supporting the state’s natural gas industry and its tens of thousands of industry jobs.”

