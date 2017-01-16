Fugitive arrested after he accidentally called 911, police say

FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after he accidentally called 911, police said.

Dalton Lee Brooks, 26, of Fairfield, made the call Saturday from his home in Hamiltonban Township. As troopers were headed to the home, they learned Brooks had an active warrant from Maryland, state police in Gettysburg said.

He was taken into custody.

There was no emergency at the home, police said.

