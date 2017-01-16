Ephrata man wanted for assault, robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man charged with robbery and assault.

Joshua L. DelRossi, 32, restrained a woman and assaulted her Thursday in the first block of North Church Avenue, borough police said. He’s also accused of taking her property, including a cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

He’s charged with several crimes including robbery, stalking, unlawful restraint, and intimidation of victim or witness.

His last known address is in Ephrata.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.

