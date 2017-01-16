Elizabethtown graduate remembered for comittment to change and inclusion

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mosaic House near the campus of Elizabethtown College is a multi-cultural center that allows people from all background to meet.

Stephanie Collins is in charge of cultural programming at the college. She says that the work of the late Rachael Jones Williams helped pave the way for a lot of change on campus, and in many ways planted the seeds for the Mosaic House.

“Without her pushing for having MLK day off so we can do service and have these programs,” said Collins, “I don’t think that we would have gotten to a point where this house would have existed so quickly.”

Jones Williams graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2006 when she was approaching her mid 30s.

She passed away in 2013, but those who knew her say that her legacy is in place.

Tamara Burch grew up in Philadelphia and is an alumnus of the college. She says Jones Williams cleared a path for growth.

“She helped develop a lot of diversity programs on campus,” said Burch, “And she would always tell us that we can do more and do better, and ask how she could help.”

