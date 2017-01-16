Dairy prices predicted to go higher this year

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Dairy prices are expected to increase by the end of the year.

Dairyman Association farmer Dave Smith says 2016 was not a profitable year for Midstate dairy farmers. One reason farmers struggled is the lack of rain. They couldn’t produce the crops to feed their cattle and had to buy feed elsewhere, causing their production costs to rise.

A stronger U.S. currency is partially to blame. Smith says 14-18 percent of dairy is exported overseas, but when our currency is strong, exported products are more expensive, so nations look to other countries to purchase cheaper dairy.

For now, dairy prices remain low due to the high supply of milk, but by the end of the year, Smith predicts farmers will produce less, lowering supply and increasing demand.

Smith says even when the prices go up, he thinks it will only be a few cents per gallon in the grocery store for residents. Those few cents, however, translate to a difference of hundreds or thousands of dollars for local farmers.

