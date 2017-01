MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a barn fire Monday night in Penn Township.

It happened in the 500 block of Auction Road sometime after 7 p.m.

State police as well as units from Manheim, Lititz, Penryn, Hempfield, and Petersburg assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The barn is reportedly a total loss.

