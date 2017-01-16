Bears fall to Binghamton 4-2 on Star Wars night

01/15/2017 – (Hershey, PA- January 15, 2017)-The Hershey Bears overcame a 2-0 deficit, but the Binghamton Senators scored twice in the third period to earn a 4-2 victory on Sunday evening at the GIANT Center. Jakub Vrana and Chris Bourque tallied power play goals in the loss, which was Hershey’s sixth in the past seven games.

After surrendering two goals in the opening period, Hershey battled back with a power play tally late in the middle frame. Vrana connected for his 11th goal of the season, and second marker in as many nights, at 15:47 to make it 2-1 Binghamton. Christian Thomas fed a pass to Vrana on the right wing. The forward’s one-time slap shot beat Binghamton goaltender Matt O’Connor under the glove to elate the crowd of 9,996.

The Bears outshot the Senators 9-1 in the second period and carried the momentum into the early portions of the third period. Chris Bourque evened the score only 3:32 into the period with his ninth goal of the season. In the midst of a power play, the Bears were forced to regroup in neutral ice. With his teammates making a line change, Bourque charged down the left wing. From the goal line, he fired a slap shot that was placed perfectly, beating O’Connor underneath the crossbar to make it 2-2.

Hershey pushed for the go-ahead goal, and despite outshooting Binghamton 14-7 in the third period, the chance to jump ahead eluded the Bears. The Senators would take a 3-2 lead on Chad Nehring’s first goal of the season at 8:27. The Senators stole the puck from Hershey’s Zach Sanford and charged ahead on a two-on-none break. Max McCormick fended off a slash from Hershey defender Tyler Lewington, and fed the puck to Nehring. He lifted a shot over the glove of Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek to make it 3-2 Binghamton.

Binghamton’s Phil Varone would end Hershey’s hopes of a comeback with a goal at 16:47. Jason Akeson collected his third assist of the evening, sending a pass to Varone in the slot. The veteran’s slap shot was no match for Vanecek.

The Bears went 2-for-3 on the power play and outshot the Senators 26-21 in the loss.

Hershey is back in action on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. versus the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. That evening is Hersheypark Pass Night. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

