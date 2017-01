CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating an arson Saturday afternoon in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Police say the fire in the 600 block of Mount Rock Road was incendiary in nature.

Few details are being released as the investigation continues. The name of the property owner and what caused the fire have not been released.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The state police barracks in Newport is handling the case. Anyone with information can call 717-567-3110.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...