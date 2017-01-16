2 charged after shooting incident in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Highspire man and they have a city man in custody for a shooting incident less than two weeks ago.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Ti Vazquez and they arrested 21-year-old Stacy Taylor on Friday. Both are charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

The two are accused of firing shots at North Ninth and Monument streets on the early morning of Jan. 6. No one was injured, but one bullet went through a vehicle windshield and entered the passenger compartment while two people were inside.

Investigators don’t believe it was a random act. They said at least one of the victims is familiar with Taylor and Vazquez.

Another bullet went into an occupied home. Police said the residents do not know Taylor or Vazquez.

Taylor is jailed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

