2 arrested for Dallastown store robbery

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested two people for an armed store robbery in York County.

Jesse B. Ellis, 32, and Brittany D. Carr, 21, both of Red Lion, are accused of robbing the Rutter’s store in Dallastown around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to York Area Regional police.

Police said they detained the driver of a vehicle that was involved in the robbery and that person provided information that led to the identity of the suspects.

Ellis and Carr are charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, and simple assault.

