York celebrates the winter weather at Festivice

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Folks in York were celebrating the cold weather with the annual Festivice celebration.

There was plenty of good food, music and even some ice sculptors out for the day-long celebration.

York Traditions Bank and eventive came up with this as a way to bring folks out of their homes on a cold Saturday.

“We created Festivice as a way for families to get out of their homes, and to get out down here to the center of the city, and really enjoy some of the festivities, to enjoy some of the vendors. And, certainly, a lot of the different ice activities that we have going on here as well,” said Chairman Mike Kochenour.

More than 35-hundred people went out to attend Festivice which was free to the public.

