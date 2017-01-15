Protest against pipeline project scheduled for Sunday in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A large protest against a proposed natural gas pipeline project that will run through Pennsylvania is scheduled for Saturday at a unique site.

It will be held in filed near Safe Harbor Park in Conestorga Township. Mark Clatterbuk and his wife Malinda built a two tree stands for the protest.

“I love the physical structure to be a symbol of our resolve, to put our bodies here on the line,” Malinda told ABC27 News.

The Atlantic Sunrise is very close to being approved. It would transport 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas from shale fields across Pennsylvania. Part of the proposed route for the pipeline runs through Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Sunday’s protest is at 2 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...