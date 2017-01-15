Police: man exposes himself at Sharp Shopper

Lower Swatara Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to an employee at a Sharp Shopper on the 1500 block of West Harrisburg Pike.

Around 11 a.m. on January 9th the suspect was helping a female employee stack cereal boxes say police.

According to authorities, he began to walk away then stopped to pull down his pants and expose his genitals to the female employee.

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his fifties or sixties around six feet tall and balding with dark to dirty blonde hair around the sides of his head with a “dingy” appearance.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lower Swatara Township Police via Dauphin County Control at 77-558-6900.

Or you can contact Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or visit their website at www.dauphin.crimewatchpa.com and click on the “submit a tip” link.

