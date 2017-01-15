PennDOT had full force of York County snowplow drivers out for Saturday’s inclement weather

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Stick roads comes along with this winter weather. PennDOT road crews were out in full force Saturday treating and watching the roads.

The PennDOT Yocumtown shed in Newberry Township is filled with tons of salt. 55 drivers put it down in York County alone to keep the roads you drive on safe.

“My father was a truck driver,” PennDOT snowplow driver Dennis Ragland said.

Ragland has always been fascinated with snowplows.

“I always liked watching the snow plows when I was an old road truck driver,” he said.

Ragland has been plowing roads at PennDOT for 14 years.

“We salt them, keep our eyes on the temperatures of the bridges, the hills, make sure there’s no icy spots, and try to make sure everything is okay for the public,” Ragland said.

“Our interstates and interstate look a likes, sort of like 15, 83, 30. We mainly concentrate on them,” said Rudy Huggins, highway maintenance manager for PennDOT York.

Ragland saw snow earlier in the day and then freezing rain.

“This is my snow route,” Ragland told ABC27 News during a ride along.

His route goes from Exit 28, Strinestown, to New Cumberland on Interstate 83.

“It’s just paying attention,” Ragland said.

Ragland has some tips so you can make his job easier.

“Stay back,” Ragland said. “Watch the wing plows. Some people come around that don’t see the wing plow. That’s a little scary.”

“The roads may not look icy, but they could be icy,” Huggins said. “Be careful driving on them.”

Drivers may not realize how dangerous the roads are during a mainly freezing rain or sleet event.

“You never know what’s out here,” Ragland said. “It could be black ice, and we don’t need accidents out here.”

Ragland says the best place to drive is behind plows like his, as the road will be freshly treated.

