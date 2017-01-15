MLK luncheon honors local community leaders

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The Black Ministers’ Association of York hosted the MLK Image Awards Saturday afternoon.

The luncheon honored trailblazers who, like Martin Luther King Jr. promoted community improvement, service and education.

“This weekend, we’re coming together to celebrate what York stands for. And we stand for diverse community. So, that’s why we wanted to follow in the theme and the mission of the BMA,” said Keynote speaker Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

Proceeds from the luncheon go to the Black Ministers’ Association of York scholarship fund.

Those scholarships will be presented to students in the York area.

